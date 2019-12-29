The Washington State Patrol responded to a two-car injury collision south of Lind Sunday night on Highway 395.
Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 395 about eight miles south of Lind. They say the car who caused the crash was driving in the wrong direction. Details are limited but Troopers said two people were trapped in one of the cars and four children were pulled out of one of the vehicles. One passenger was transported to the hospital by helicopter, however the exact extent of injuries in unknown at this time.
The crash remains under investigation. It is unknown if impairment played a role. We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.
