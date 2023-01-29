IDAHO. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries.
On Jan. 29 around 3:43 p.m., ISP responded to a crash on southbound US 95 near milepost 371 in Benewah County. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound behind a Chevrolet Malibu when the Elantra failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended the other vehicle.
All those involved in the crash was wearing their seatbelt at the time and were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
ISP will continue to investigate this crash.
Last updated: Jan. 29 at 9:20 p.m.
Both lanes of US 95, on the border of the Coeur d’Alene Reservation are mostly blocked due to a crash.
Currently, an officer is directing traffic through the area. One lane is open in both directions.
This is a developing story and will be updates as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.