Spokane firefighters responded to a structure fire near Lewis and Clark High School Wednesday morning.

Just after 7:15am, the call came in for a structure fire near 4th and Bernard. Crews first arriving on scene saw heavy smoke pouring from the windows of the brick building and upgraded the call to a working fire.

The Spokane Fire Department says the fire started on the first floor and then traveled to the second floor.

Crews began attacking the flames and soon the smoke began to dissipate.

The incident involved all three levels of the apartment building, with multiple crews on each floor. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to thee apartments.

The Spokane Fire Department said one firefighter was taken to the hospital due to dehydration but was later released. There were no reported injuries to civilians.

The American Red Cross said they would open an emergency shelter at the former Jefferson Elementary School at 5:30 p.m. March, 20. The shelter will provide cots, warm meals, comfort and additional services to anyone displaced by the fire.

Crews are investigating the cause of fire.