COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Over the next week, there will be multiple road work projects that may cause detours or longer travel times.
On Aug. 14 the final stage of chip sealing will take place. POE Asphalt will complete the chip seal program in Landings, Hawks Net, Coeur d'Alene Place and Sunshine Meadows.
Fog seal will be applied to the streets, there is expected to be minimal delays and lane closures in place.
During the same time, the City of Coeur d'Alene paint crews will begin working on striping and installing crosswalks on the new chip seal surface of Kathleen Avenue at US95, Government Way, 4th Street and 15th Street.
Their goal is to finish the project by the end of the work week.
On Aug. 15 the POE Asphalt crews will be fog sealing CDA Lake Drive from Sherman Avenue to Silver Beach. This seal will add durability to the road surface as well as allow some lane marking corrections.
The striping will follow as soon as the surface is ready.
City of Coeur d'Alene is advising drivers to use caution in these work zone and reduced speed areas