SPOKANE, Wash. - A Winter Weather Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for Monday, March 6 until 10 a.m., with an expectation of various amounts of snow accumulation cautioned.
Beginning around 6:30 a.m., several accidents were reported on roads in the Spokane area, causing delays.
A collision on Maple Street Bridge where two cars have damage to their grill. Police shut down the northbound on ramp right after we left. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/3ByLo6z1Rx— Noah Boelter (@NoahBoelterTV) March 6, 2023
A crash on the Maple Street Bridge caused backup in both directions. The northbound ramp and one lane were closed down while first responders tended the scene.
Traffic on the I-90 saw delays in both the Spokane Valley and west of Spokane.
A rollover collision between a box truck and semi-truck near mile marker 268 did not block the roadway, and no injuries were reported, though traffic was slowed as crews attended the scene. The damage to both trucks was significant.
About a half-mile away, a dump truck rolled onto its side after a semi-truck lost control and crashed into it. One of the dump truck drivers had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment by his co-worker.
A rollover crash on Appleway kicked off numerous accidents in the Liberty Lake area, with other crashes near Sullivan, Flora, and Barker areas. Traffic was significantly delayed as multiple lanes were blocked at various points.
The exact number of crashes has not been confirmed at this time, but at least a dozen were reported within the Spokane region. Drivers in Idaho also reported roads on the way to Post Falls were slick, with difficult conditions.
Both state and city plow crews are clearing and treating the roadways, so drivers should remember to give them plenty of space.