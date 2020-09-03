SPOKANE, Wash. - Earlier this week, nurses and other health care professionals arrived to work at Sacred Heart and went inside to do the important work that they do. However, either during or at the end of their long shifts, those selfless warriors would find themselves the victims of a selfish and senseless act.
Registered nurse Yasmeen Lutchendorf was in the middle of her 12-hour shift Sunday, August 30, when a call went out over the hospital's intercom.
"I was taking care of a patient and they overhead paged 'would the of owner of...' and they listed my car and license plate number, 'please call the operator.'" Lutchendorf recalled. "And before I had a chance to call, they called three other cars right after mine."
Already with a good idea of what it was about, Yasmeen was told her car, which was parked in a hospital garage, had been broken into.
Those words, however, didn't exactly paint the picture of just how bad it was.
"So it's one o'clock in the morning, it's dark out and my manager and I walked down to my car and found it trashed."
With her windows smashed and doors pried, Yasmeen said there was nothing of value visible to the thief, except a direct reminder of who he'd be stealing from.
"I have two small children. He crawled through the back window of my car, over my kids' car seats, to get in the front seat and go through my stuff," Lutchendorf said. "There was glass in my kids' car seats and glass all over my car."
In the end, Yasmeen said there was at least $5000 worth of damage, an amount she expects will go up, and all for essentially nothing.
"That's the funny thing. He didn't take anything, well, he took a pair of cheap sunglasses, but they weren't in plain sight."
Lutchendorf's car wasn't the only one hit that night. In total, 11 cars in the area were broken into and trashed.
"Another nurse who works in the tower, worked a 16-hour shift, and came back to his car after taking care of people all night to find his car trashed," Lutchendorf said. "Another phlebotomist in the hospital, they busted out all of the windows in her car and she came back to find blood all over the seats. It's not OK."
It most definitely is not OK, but it is a perpetual problem Spokane Police said they are being proactive about with what they're calling "Mission Focus Patrols."
Captain Tracie Meidl said the department is using reports from citizens, like Crime Check calls, to identify hot spots in the city so they can increase patrols in those areas to deter and hopefully prevent crimes like car prowlings from happening.
One Mission Focus hot spot that was recently identified was the area around Sacred Heart.
"How do we mitigate any sort of crime and be proactive instead of reactive," Captain Meidl said while discussing the philosophy behind Mission Focus Patrols. "A few weeks ago we saw an increase in vehicle prowlings and we set boundaries for officers and asked them to perform a certain amount of contacts in that area during their shift."
It's a strategy Meidl said is paying off.
"We are seeing a direct impact from these missions to affecting change and reduction to criminal activity," Meidl said. "We are definitely trying to take all of the information and trying to make the best impact we can."
Meidl said car prowlings are a crime of opportunity, and for the most part are preventable by keeping doors locked and valuables out of sight, something Lutchendorf said she and her co-workers do every night they park before work.
"I don't keep valuables in my car. There was nothing visible. There was no reason to break into my car," Lutchendorf said. "I don't know anyone whose car was broken into, who had valuables out in plain sight. I don't know what he found when he went through them but from what it sounds like, he just did it to cause trouble."
Lutchendorf said she and her co-workers have almost gotten used to car prowlings.
"We had a few other co-workers in the past month who have been broken into more than once," she added.
But Meidl hopes the calls keep coming as those Crime Check report help SPD figure out where their resources can make the biggest impact with their Mission Focus Patrols.
"Every Crime still does create a call," Meidl said. "And even though a police officer might not respond, we still want to know about the activity so we can try and put officers in the area if we're seeing an increase in crime."
Along with calling in crime or suspicious activity when you see it happening, Meidl also encouraged everyone to get to know their neighborhood resource officer.
Not sure who your neighborhood resource officer is? Don't worry, neither do I, but Meidl said it's really easy to figure out by getting in touch with your local C.O.P.S. Shop, which you can find here.
While Lutchendorf said she and her co-workers are pretty shaken up by the whole ordeal, the good news in all of this is that, for the time being, the suspect in those break-ins, 26-year-old Michael Atchinson is behind bars right now on multiple charges of vehicle prowling and one charge of assault. His bond is currently listed at $12,500.
