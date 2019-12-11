SPOKANE, Wash. - The snow accumulation overnight continues to cause traffic issues around Spokane, as multiple school buses have had traction issues with some spinning out near Chase Middle School.
No injuries have been reported, but the incident at 37th and Havana is adding to a number of traffic delays around the South Hill.
WSDOT, City crews and first responders have been busy Wednesday morning clearing roads and responding to several crashes and slide-offs.
Washington State Patrol said while the interstate and highways are reportedly in good condition, surface streets are still very icy.
