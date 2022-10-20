NESPELEM, Wash. - Multiple school districts have canceled classes today after an active shooting incident last night.
Keller, Wilbur, Nespelem and Roosevelt school districts will all be canceling classes on Oct. 21.
We also know many local businesses in the area are closed. This includes The Boys and Girls Club of Nespelem and Colville Tribes Youth Development Program.
Last Updated: Oct. 21 at 5:40 a.m.
A message from Colville Tribes Emergency Services (CTES) is warning residents to stay indoors due to an active shooter in the area.
No further information is available at this time. Those in the area should follow CTES on Facebook for latest updates.
KHQ is unable to confirm with law enforcement what's going on right now. However, we know the Keller School District has canceled school on Friday "due to unusual circumstances in the Keller community."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.