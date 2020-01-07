MISSOULA - According to the Montana Department of Transportation, multiple semi trucks have spun out on I-90 near Lookout Pass, about 1.5 miles east of the Idaho-Montana border.
Right now over Lookout Pass, the westbound driving lane is blocked and emergency services are in route.
Drivers can expect reduced speeds and single lane traffic.
According to the MDT road report, right now the roadway is snow covered.
Chains are required if towing over Lookout Pass.
This morning there are multiple crashes involving semi trucks spinning out on I-90 WB in the Lookout Pass Area just about a 1/2 mile east of the Idaho state line as well as 1.5 miles away. One lane is blocked. @KHQLocalNews— Grace Chapin (@KHQGraceChapin) January 7, 2020
MULTIPLE SEMI TRUCK SPUN OUT. DRIVING LANE IS BLOCKED on I-90 I-90 WESTBOUND 1.5 MILES EAST OF IDAHO BORDE ... https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4— MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) January 7, 2020
