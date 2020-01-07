MDT Lookout Pass 1-7-2020
MDT

MISSOULA - According to the Montana Department of Transportation, multiple semi trucks have spun out on I-90 near Lookout Pass, about 1.5 miles east of the Idaho-Montana border.

Right now over Lookout Pass, the westbound driving lane is blocked and emergency services are in route. 

Drivers can expect reduced speeds and single lane traffic.

According to the MDT road report, right now the roadway is snow covered.

Chains are required if towing over Lookout Pass.

