Over the course of three days, Stevens County Fire Department responded to 4 severe vehicle crashes around the area.
Friday morning at 7am on Highway 291 a car crashed while towing a boat. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Saturday morning at 3:20 am on Highway 291 a car lost control and collided with a tree. Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Saturday morning at 9 am on Springdale-Hunters Rd. a single vehicle crashed leaving one victim with serious injuries.
Saturday afternoon at 5:30 pm on Garden Spot a single vehicle crashed resulting in a fatality.
Stevens County Fire District posted on Facebook urging drivers to be careful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.