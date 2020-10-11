Police lights

Over the course of three days, Stevens County Fire Department responded to 4 severe vehicle crashes around the area. 

Friday morning at 7am on Highway 291 a car crashed while towing a boat. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. 

Saturday morning at 3:20 am on Highway 291 a car lost control and collided with a tree. Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Saturday morning at 9 am on Springdale-Hunters Rd. a single vehicle crashed leaving one victim with serious injuries.

Saturday afternoon at 5:30 pm on Garden Spot a single vehicle crashed resulting in a fatality. 

Stevens County Fire District posted on Facebook urging drivers to be careful. 

Tags