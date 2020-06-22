WARNING: This video does contain some strong language 

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane fire crews started off their Monday morning responding to a series of car fires.

At least seven vehicles just north of Northtown Mall were left smoldering as the sun began to rise on June 22. 

A witness reported seeing the flames between 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. before finding a neighbor's truck and his own truck on fire. He also reportedly found cans of WD-40 at the scene.

About a block away, two more burnt cars were also found. The owner of one of those cars also captured the incident on surveillance camera. Footage reportedly showed a woman lighting a cardboard box on fire before placing it on top of one of the cars. 

Also nearby, several U-Haul trucks also caught on fire Monday morning. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in conjunction with these incidents. 

