SPOKANE, Wash. - Multiple Spokane leaders have released statements regarding Rep. Matt Shea's connection to Team Rugged, a group that trains young men for "biblical warfare."
Former City Council President and Spokane Mayoral candidate Ben Stuckart wrote:
"I agree with the NAACP and call on every person running for office in our region to denounce Matt Shea, his threats of violence and intimidation, and ask for his immediate resignation or removal from office."
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer wrote:
"I am an advocate for equal rights for everyone, and believe strongly in developing/maintaining an inclusive workplace that values diversity and opposes bias. Those are organizational values that the Spokane Fire Department supports and celebrates.”
These statements come after the NAACP released a statement on Saturday and wrote:
"Any person who supports such efforts poses an imminent threat to our community and has no place in civil society, let along our state's governing body..."
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Spokane City Council members Breean Beggs, Ben Stuckart and Lori Kinnear; Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer; and Jim Sheehan and Rick Eichstaedt of the Center for Justice law firm were reportedly put on a "blacklist" Shea created.