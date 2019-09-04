Friday the 13th has been considered a day of bad luck for many centuries, according to History, but if you are a tattoo fan, it is your lucky day.
Multiple Spokane tattoo shops are offering discounted tattoos to celebrate Friday the 13th.
River City Tattoo Co., Sweet Inks & Cool Peeps, Pacific Northwest Tattoo Co., and Platinum Rose Tattoo have posted deals on their Facebook pages.
On April 13, 2018, River City Tattoo Co. had a line out the front door.
Most stores have pre-designed tattoos for customers to pick from.