Look for a mix of sun and clouds today as clouds continue to flood the Inland Northwest. Our high pressure is shifting to the east today to allow for those clouds to move in. By tonight we will expect mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures today are looking even warmer than yesterday, in fact, above average for this time of year finishing off in the low 60's.
Tomorrow we could be all the way into the mid 60's. We will start the day with some clouds outside but will watch for increasing cloud coverage. During the day we have a slight chance to see some showers with that opportunity increasing as we head into the night hours.
To finish out the week we have three main systems that are looking to push through the area. The first is looking right now like it will hit Wednesday night into Thursday. The second will be cooler and take place around Thursday night into Friday. Saturday, the third system is set to be the wettest and coolest. These systems will bring us gusty winds at time as well as mountain snow and valley rain. As temperatures continue to drop into the weekend we won't rule out the chance for a rain/snow mix for the valley floors. Of course, that will be entirely dependent on timing and temperatures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.