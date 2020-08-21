DALTON GARDENS, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old boy in possession of a car stolen from Spokane, and multiple teens are facing drug charges following an overnight party at a Coeur d'Alene hotel.
Just after 9 a.m. Friday, Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger was traveling on Dalton Ave. near Government Way when he observed a Nissan Pathfinder nearly collide with another vehicle before swerving into a bike lane. Sheriff Wolfinger initiated a traffic stop for the car occupied by six people.
One occupant fled from the vehicle into Dalton Gardens, while the others were detained as the car was learned to be stolen out of Spokane. The following charges were implemented:
- Driver, 16-year-old boy, arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI drugs, frequenting a place with drugs, runaway juvenile, petit theft warrant
- Two 16-year-old girls released to a parent after being charged with frequenting a place with drugs
- 16-year-old girl arrested for habitual runaway and frequenting a place with drugs
- Jacob Kaiser, a 21-year-old man, was cited and released for injury to child and frequenting a place with drugs
- The passenger who ran from the vehicle was identified as a 16-year-old boy, who will be charged with frequenting a place with drugs and resisting/obstructing
It was learned through the investigation that the five juveniles, Kaiser and an unknown man were partying the previous night in a Coeur d'Alene hotel room that Kaiser had rented. The KCSO says several of them admitted to using illicit drugs while in the room.
Authorities checked the hotel room, but no other drugs were found.
