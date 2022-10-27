Multiple vehicle crash blocks northbound SR 395 south of Barstow Bridge

FERRY COUNTY, Wash. - A multiple vehicle crash is blocking northbound SR 395 just south of Barstow Bridge (MP 252). The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking drivers to avoid the area.
SR 395 will be fully blocked while Life Flight lands at the scene. Serious injuries reported. RS— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) October 27, 2022
One driver from each vehicle was transported to local hospitals with significant injuries, WSP reported. One driver has been arrested for vehicular assault.
Ferry County collision update: one driver from each vehicle transported to local hospitals with significant injuries. One driver arrested for vehicular assault. A memo will be released at a later time. RS pic.twitter.com/4kKSxdjxVL— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) October 27, 2022
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.