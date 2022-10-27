Multiple vehicle crash blocks northbound SR 395 south of Barstow Bridge
Washington State Patrol

FERRY COUNTY, Wash. - A multiple vehicle crash is blocking northbound SR 395 just south of Barstow Bridge (MP 252). The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking drivers to avoid the area. 

One driver from each vehicle was transported to local hospitals with significant injuries, WSP reported. One driver has been arrested for vehicular assault.

SR 395 will be fully blocked while life flight is on scene. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

