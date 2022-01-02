SPOKANE, Wash. - Around 5 p.m. on Jan. 2, multiple cars were reported to have collided at the intersection of E. Trent and N. Freya.

Images from the scene show one car missing its front bumper and the back stuck one the front of another, as well as a red truck with a trailer attached crashed into a nearby building.

Investigations are on-going, but at least three cars were involved, and at least one driver was extricated and transported to the hospital by first responders. The extent of injuries is currently unknown. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

