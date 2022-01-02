...LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW CONTINUES WHILE ANOTHER ROUND
OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW ARRIVES OVERNIGHT INTO MONDAY...
.Gusty southeast winds continues to cause blowing and drifting snow
across the Palouse, Pomeroy area, and the Camas Prairie tonight into
Monday. The threat for blowing and drifting snow will expand north
and west toward Ritzville, Davenport, and Airway Heights overnight.
Snow that is on the ground now will drift across roads and possibly
cause significant visibility reductions.
The next round of moderate to locally heavy snow will spread from
the Cascades into northeast Washington and north Idaho by Monday
morning.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches on Monday. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could result in
blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney,
Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane,
and Davenport.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will
reduce visibilities. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Monday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
&&