The Varden, Delancy and Cedar Creek Fires burning in Okanogan County this month have led to a stretch of the SR 20 North Cascades Highway to be closed. Right now, the closures are from mileposts 165-185, west of Mazama in the Methow Valley.
Emergency responders have requested road closures to keep people safe and allow them to stage equipment to help battle the fires. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the closures will likely last until at least the end of July.
The North Cascades Highway is a popular way, during this time of the year, to get between Skagit and Methow valleys.
HERE'S THE WORK AROUND:
- I-90 eastbound for about 82 miles to exit 85
- Take US 970 northbound toward Wenatchee
- Continue on US 970/SR 10 for about 10 miles. This turns into US 97, which you’ll stay on for about 35 miles northbound
- Merge onto eastbound US 2/northbound US 97 and US 97 north will take you into Twisp/Winthrop.
Typically, it takes about three hours to get from Seattle to Winthrop on SR 20. With the highway closed, WSDOT said there will be an additional 1.5 hours added.
For more work arounds, click here.