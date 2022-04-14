SPOKANE, Wash. - After security detained a man for breaking a window by throwing a potato through it on March 25, Spokane police arrested the suspect, 27-year-old Orry Adams. During the investigation, police say he "did not have particular animus towards the business" and threw the potato because he was agitated.
Five days later, SPD responded to the area of 1st and Jefferson after a call came in around 7:30 p.m. regarding a person with a weapon. A woman was getting into her car when she was approached by a man who, without provocation, broke a window of her vehicle with a metal stick before fleeing the scene. Officers were able to determine the suspect was Adams, but could not find him.
On March 31 around noon, a business on the 600 block of west 2nd Ave. reported the glass front door of the building had been smashed in. Security camera footage captured the incident, and the responding officer immediately recognized Adams on the video, which showed him striking the door with what appeared to be a machete.
A search for Adams found him about eight blocks away, where he was again arrested and booked into jail for multiple counts of malicious mischief.
In a release on the incidents, police said Adams has been arrested on dozens of occasions, mainly in the downtown core. His criminal history includes seven felony convictions for crimes including assault, robbery, and theft. He currently remains in custody.