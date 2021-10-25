PULLMAN, Wash. - Multiple woman in the Pullman area reported being followed and in one case grabbed over the weekend.
The suspect in both cases was described as a white 20-year-old male wearing a baseball cap and medical mask. He was seen driving a blue 4-door Toyota sedan.
Two women reported being followed, one was walking her dog and noticed the man following here in his car. The second said he followed her into the laundry room of her apartment complex and grabbed her by the arm. She screamed and he fled.
Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call Pullman police at (509) 334-0802.