SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Spokane Valley Police arrested a man wanted for murder while executing a routine patrol in Balfour Park.
Deputy Branson Schmidt made contact with multiple people camping under a homemade tent at Balfour Park, and upon contact Schmidt identified one of the campers as 27-year-old Zane C. McDonald, who is wanted for 2nd degree murder and has a warrant out for his arrest.
The second male was provided resource information and warned not to camp at the park before being released at the scene without charges.
After being detained, McDonald was transported to the Public Safety Building to be interviewed by a Major Crimes Detective. Upon arrival at the Public Safety Building, McDonald attempted to run but was quickly stopped. McDonald was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Murder 2nd Degree with his bond set at $1,000,000.
The murder McDonald is suspected to be related to was from mid-April, 2021. 58-year-old Anthony Plumb was stabbed to death in his Spokane Valley motor home. Investigators say the motive could have been due to over $14,000 in Plumb's safe.
Major Crimes Detective Scott Bonney is investigating the case. McDonald could also face Murder 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, and Theft 1st Degree charges in the future.