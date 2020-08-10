The man accused of murdering a woman near 2nd and Elm on Saturday faced a judge for the first time Monday afternoon.
Nathan Beal, 36, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on the charges of 2nd-degree murder but the charges were increased to first-degree murder.
Family members identified the victim as Mary Schaffer who has two children with Beal.
According to court documents, Schaffer was meeting Beal to take the children after a visit when she was murdered.
Police write in documents that Mary's brother told detectives, "He and his siblings knew this was coming because Beal has not concealed his hatred of Mary and his plans to shoot her.'"
Court documents said police found a handgun in Beal's apartment that had live rounds identical to the shells found on the street.
The judge set Beal's bond at $1-million.
