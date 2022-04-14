PASCO, Wash. - Pasco Police Department confirmed today that hikers who found human remains in a rural Benton County area back on February 5, 2022, had found the remains of Edgar Casian. Casian was reported missing in May 2021 and police have been searching for him ever since.
However, police say Casian was last seen in September 2020 while he was living with his dad and step-mom, long before May 2021. His sisters were found abandoned in Tijuana, Mexico in November 2020 in "dangerously alarming conditions," according to court documents. The children's parents, Edgar Casian-Garcia (father) and Araceli Medina (step-mom) were wanted with felony child abuse but have not been seen since May 2021.
Once Edgar was reported missing by mom, Maria Quintero, Edgar Casian-Garcia and Araceli Medina fled and haven't been seen since.
Almost a year later, Pasco Police have warrants for both Medina and Casian-Garcia for first degree murder of Edgar Casian.
"Our investigations show we have probable cause to believe they murdered Edgar," said Pasco Police Department's Sgt. Rigo Pruneda.
Medina and Casian-Garcia have been on the run for almost a year.
"If they've been on the run this long, that means they have people helping them," said Pruneda. "So if anyone has any idea where these two could be or has any suspicions on the case, please let us know. We want to find justice for Edgar."
Any leads and information can be directed to Detective Davis at davisj@pasco-wa.gov and reference the PPD case #21-15039.
"The community is in mourning over this loss. It hurts more when you're a parent and have little ones," added Pruneda.