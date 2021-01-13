After the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump, Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) is calling on the Senate should act quickly and follow suit.
In a statement, Senator Murray said, "we owe it to our country today and for the future to make it unequivocally clear: any elected official who stands up for the power of force over the power of democracy has broken their oath of office."
On Wednesday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected a Democratic attempt to swiftly call the Senate into an emergency session to hold the impeachment trial.
The Senate is currently in recess and will not return until January 19.
Read the full statement:
“As I’ve said, there can be no looking away from what played out before our eyes last week. We owe it to our country today and for the future to make it unequivocally clear: any elected official who stands up for the power of force over the power of democracy has broken their oath of office. The President encouraged and incited insurrection, which was intended to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power. Now that the House has rightly moved to impeach him, we should act quickly in the Senate to convict President Trump, remove him from office, and bar him from holding office again.”
