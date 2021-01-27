IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Museum of Idaho has a new artifact added to their collections, a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry.
This Cran-Raspberry is no ordinary bottle.
It is signed by Idaho resident Nathan Apodaca, better known as DoggFace, and the Ocean Spray CEO, Tom Hayes.
Apodaca went viral on social media platform TikTok in September of 2020 for a video of him 'vibing' to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" while drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry.
Apodaca's video collected over 12.5 million views and likes.
The plaque displayed with the bottle at the museum reads in part, "the easygoing video brought joy to millions during a difficult time and launched Apodaca to instant fame."
The Museum of Idaho wrote on Twitter that Apodaca and Hayes are always welcomed at their establishment.