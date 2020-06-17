COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A summertime classic, the historic Museum of North Idaho walking tours are back.
Walkers can expect a nice stroll by historic buildings in Coeur d'Alene during the 90 minute tour.
"It's good exercise, in addition to talking with interesting people and talking about this town and the origin of this area," said Robert Singletary, historian at the Musuem of North Idaho.
The museum itself has been open since June 1, but Wednesday, June 17 was the tours first day back.
With COVID-19 precautions in mind on the tours, Singletary said social distancing is key.
"I can pretty much control the distancing, and I do ask that people wear masks and so far everybody has been really good about that," Singletary said.
Singletary is happy that the museum and the tours are back, but is bummed that one aspect of the museum isn't able to launch this summer.
"This was going to be the inauguration of the bus tours, we got it all painted and it looks great, but basically the bus can fit about fifteen people and they are very close and it would be really difficult to get the social distancing that we think we need," said Singletary.
Singletary said they are planning on launching the bus tours next summer.
The walking tours run Tuesday - Saturday at 11 am and 1:30 pm. For more information, visit their website HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.