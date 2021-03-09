Mental Health is on the forefront of everyone’s mind, especially with the stress, isolation, and anxiety brought on during the Pandemic. No one knows that more than Chud Wendle. He says he’s always suffered from depression but he wasn’t diagnosed until he hit rock bottom. His family encouraged him to seek counseling, and through that treatment and medication, he says he’s been able to get his life back.
His struggle is common, according to Multicare Behavioral Network Director of Programs Samantha Clark. She knows the stigma that comes with mental health, but she also knows the importance of asking for help and providing people with services.
Multicare Inland Northwest Foundation is hosting a concert to raise funds for mental health services. A lineup of country music stars, including Tim McGraw and Leanne Rimes, have donated a performance for the Heart Strings for Hope concert. It’s Tuesday night at 6pm. The show will be available for 48 hours and you can buy tickets starting at $10. Go to MulticareHeartStrings.org for tickets.