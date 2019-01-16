Another Spokane area business is reaching out to assist furloughed workers in the midst of the government shutdown, this time with health and fitness in mind.
MUV Fitness said it is offering a free membership to all federal employees not getting paid due to the shutdown.
During the shutdown, government workers are encouraged to come to any four Spokane gym locations and MUV will sign them up to work out free of charge.
MUV Fitness' four locations are Downtown (809 W Main Ave), North (603 E Holland Ave), South (5501 S Regal St) and East (14927 E Sprague Ave).
"It is our way to help relieve some stress in your lives and maybe give a little positive to this situation," MUV Fitness said in a release. "We hope this ends soon but, in the meantime, lets workout together and get healthy."
Businesses in the Spokane community have continued to step up to help federal employees in financial need in a number of ways during the government shutdown, whether it's SpokAnimal offering free pet food, Spokane Symphony providing free entertainment, or Green's Fresh Market giving away in-store credit.