SPOKANE, Wash.- 25-year-old Jordan Genzlinger was arrested Thursday afternoon in Arkansas, charged with shooting two teens at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex during a large fight that broke out in the early morning hours of June 28th. Two teens, ages 15 and 16, were shot. Thankfully, both survived.
Genzlinger will be extradited back to Spokane to face charges in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, his family says, while they don't dispute he may have been at Dwight Merkel during that incident, it's impossible to tell if he's the one who opened fire, and if he did, they believe he did so only in self-defense.
"My brother's a good person," says Thea Curry. She says her brother was baby-sitting her 10-month-old daughter when police came to arrest him. "He's actually a very kind-hearted guy. He didn't resist arrest, I mean, he's just trying to do good."
The family says they watched a video that KHQ obtained that shows a large fight at Dwight Merkel, followed by the sound of gunshots. It's difficult to ascertain what's going on in the video, it's just a lot of young men brawling in the complex parking lot. Thea says, "I can tell you from my stance, it looked like that video... was a classic case of self-defense, whether it was my brother or anyone else."
"From what I saw of the video, it looked like a bunch of teenage boys beating up on a few guys and those guys were trying to get away," said Rodney Curry, Jordan's step-father. "I'm sorry I don't care if you're 10 [years old] or a 100, if I got a bunch guys beating on me, I'm going to fire a gun too. I don't know if it was Jordan or someone else, but when you're in a situation like that, you know, it's life or death."
The family says Genzlinger does not have a criminal record, and KHQ could not find any charges in Spokane or Kootenai Counties. He also does not have a record with Washington's Department of Corrections.
KHQ is reaching out to the Spokane Police Department to see if they can detail the evidence that led them to Genzlinger.