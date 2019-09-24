Watch again

CHENEY, Wash. - Following a school shooting threat that was written on the side of a 6th grade girl's bathroom stall at Cheney Middle School, KHQ was contacted by a mom who said she was concerned that enough wasn't being done to deal with the realities of school shootings.

She said that her 12-year-old daughter stayed home from Cheney Middle School Tuesday, because she was terrified to go to school, despite assurances from the school's administrative team that there were precautions in place.

Joy Mizzoni says in this day and age all schools should have metal detectors at the entrance. Mizzoni says doing so would, at the very least, show students and parents that the district was taking the threat of school shootings seriously.

"My personal stance is that I don't understand why this isn't standardized throughout Spokane and the nation," Mizzoni told us in a phone conversation.

"I think it would alleviate some of these problems. My daughter is at home today because she's scared to be shot. And the superintendent [of Cheney School District] has said that he's not ready to put the kids in that sort of environment, but my thought is that metal detectors would be better than my daughter staying at home because she's scared. "I think we're at that point right now that we're already in that environment."

Day-to-day use of metal detectors is the exception, not the rule, in the majority of U.S. schools. However, they are used in some larger urban districts with a history of chronic weapons offenses. And metal detectors are often brought up by parents and the media after high-profile school violence incidents.

KHQ has reached out to local lawmakers, and multiple school districts to determine if metal detectors has been, or will be, part of the conversation about school safety. So far West Valley School District and Coeur d’Alene Public Schools have responded.

West Valley: “We've had a lot of conversations about metal detectors. Our safety conversations have been that metal detectors create a line of students just standing, waiting to get in, which doesn't create a safe environment. Safety is our number one concern. We do everything we can to be safe and want to ensure our parents that we are safe. What we've done is that we have double door entries in schools and all other doors are locked, so we know who's coming in every morning."

CDA Public Schools: “We have implemented a broad spectrum of school security measures, from prevention to response. We emphasize building and maintaining positive school culture, such as with our student-centered Sources of Strength program; mental health services and other enhanced support systems for students who may be struggling; encouraging students and others to immediately report any indication of a threat; our strong School Resource Officer program (nine police officers in our schools full time); secure building entries and screening of visitors; monitored security camera systems; safety hold and lockdown drills; emergency response procedures; and more. Metal detectors occasionally get mentioned as another security option. It's not something we are considering at this time, as we are focusing on other effective measures to keep our students and staff safe.”

Rep. Cath McMorris Rodgers gave the following statement during a phone interview with KHQ:

"Our goal needs to be for our kids to be safe when they are at school. I have kids that are going to school and I think about their safety, every parent does. We need to be taking steps to ensure our schools are safe. I have supported legislation that was signed into law to stop school violence. It is resources made available to school districts for mapping, more school resource officers, for coordinating with local law enforcement, for training, because I want the schools to have the resources and the equipment they need. I would leave metal detectors up to local school districts, working with local law enforcement to determine what needs to be done to keep their schools safe."

Superintendent of Cheney Public Schools Robert Roettger gave the following statement when asked whether the district had ever considered or would consider metal detectors in the future:

"Not at this time. However, in order to ensure the safety and welfare of our students and staff we will continue to evaluate and improve our security procedures and systems."

Mizzoni says the time for change is now. "Drastic times call for drastic measures. There should be no question at this point, there should just be metal detectors in all schools."