MEAD, Wash. - On Jan. 10, one Mountainside Middle School parent experienced something no parent ever wants to go through; not knowing where her child was.
“My heart shattered, and my stomach dropped to the floor to be honest,” Christina Dehart said.
After some miscommunication between the Mead School District (MSD), a series of events unfolded leaving Dehart and her son, Conar Sussan, nervous and afraid.
Sussan was taking the activity bus home around five p.m. Tuesday, with two of his friends. The bus was going the normal route, until stopping (what the kids describe as) near the Yokes Fresh Market on Market Street in Mead; nearly two miles away from Sussan’s normal bus stop at N Freya and E 2nd.
From there, the three kids had to walk in the dark and cold, alone, all the way home.
“He knew that was going to be a long trek, and that there are risks involved,” Dehart said. “He was scared to death that he was going to be hit by a car, or that someone was going to stop and take him.”
A spokesperson for MSD said this drop-off location was not a mistake, adding that this information was shared with Dehart when her son was registered to ride an after-school activity bus.
“For late activity bussing, our district utilizes hub stops, which are different from regular school-day pickup and drop-off stops,” MSD said.
Dehart believes, protocol or not, her child should not have been expected to walk that for, especially because he is only 11 years old.
“Things need to change, and we need to feel safer having our children in their hands,” Dehart said.