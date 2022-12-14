SPOKANE, Wash. - 311 is back up and running. The City of Spokane's website is still down.
My Spokane 311 is up and running! However, our website is still down. Stay tuned for updates.— City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) December 14, 2022
Last Updated: Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m.
The City of Spokane's website is currently down along with My Spokane 311.
Good morning Spokane! Our website is down at the moment but we're working hard to get it back up live again.— City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) December 14, 2022
My Spokane 311 is down too.😑 We apologize for the inconvenience stay tuned for updates.— City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) December 14, 2022
According to The City of Spokane's Twitter, they are working hard to get their website live. There is no estimated time for when either the City of Spokane website or My Spokane 311 will be back up .
The City of Spokane apologizes for any inconvenience and will be updating the public as more information comes in.
