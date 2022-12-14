The City of Spokane's website is currently down along with My Spokane 311. 

Last Updated: Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m.

The City of Spokane's website is currently down along with My Spokane 311. 

According to The City of Spokane's Twitter, they are working hard to get their website live. There is no estimated time for when either the City of Spokane website or My Spokane 311 will be back up .

The City of Spokane apologizes for any inconvenience and will be updating the public as more information comes in. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

