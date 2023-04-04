SPOKANE, Wash. - A term we’ve heard throughout the pandemic is “Long COVID,” where symptoms last for at least three months after infection. For one Spokane man, his Long COVID led to another condition, one that he says only gives him few more years to live.
"I had COVID for a short time when I got it, and now I'm still sick,” Benny King said.
Tuesday morning, 62-year-old King sat on his porch swing, connected to the house he built 25 years ago in Spokane Valley, describing his COVID battle.
In December of 2019, King became very sick – his symptoms never lightening up. When the COVID-19 pandemic was announced in March 2020, King was sure that was what he had, not just the usual winter bug.
“I’ve probably had 24 negative nasal tests, but my symptoms kept getting worse,” King said.
Eventually, King received a positive antibodies test. And after three years, he is still ill; blurred vision, headaches, heart pain, all of it. His doctors have diagnosed him with Long COVID.
“For the first time in three years, I had a diagnosis of what was wrong with me,” King said.
More importantly, King’s physicians also diagnosed him with Autonomic Dysfunction, which impacts the body’s nervous system, from your heart to your blood pressure, and almost every bodily function.
“You can’t fix it, there’s nothing they can do to fix it,” King said.
The CDC reports 1 in 13 people have Long COVID symptoms. On the other end of that, UCLA Health reports that 1 in 3 people with long COVID experience neurological symptoms. These symptoms can linger for weeks or months after the initial COVID-19 infection.
King says from what he has researched, he only has a few more years to live. His next steps? File for and be approved for disability and unemployment benefits, as he is unable to drive, work, even move the way he used to.
Letting go of his battle with COVID, King says he wants to spend time with his family, while he still can.
"That's my ministry until I die, which will probably be pretty quick,” King said.