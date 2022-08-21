SPOKANE, Wash. - A new theater company in Spokane is getting ready to take the stage in the next couple weeks.
"When they come to see our show there's no way I can prepare them for the experience they're about to have," said Wendy Carroll.
Carroll is the executive director and founder of My Turn Theater–where actors with special needs are given the chance to perform in Broadway-style musicals.
Carroll is a local actor, who took her son Toby–who has special needs–with her to auditions and rehearsals all the time when he was young.
"I just heard this silent voice asking, 'When is it going to be my turn?'" Carroll said. "I knew I had to make it happen, because it wasn't going to happen on its own."
Despite never thinking she'd be creating her own theater group, she did–first in Coeur d'Alene and now in Spokane.
"I've been in theater for many years and never have I seen this type of opportunity, ever," said Trudy Rogers. "It's amazing. I can hardly explain what they do for us and what they'll do for our community."
Rogers is directing My Turn's first show, Guys and Dolls, which premieres at the Bing Crosby Theater the second weekend of September.
"It doesn't matter whatever disability or if you have a stutter, it doesn't matter. We're all in this together," Rogers said.
Each actor has an able-bodied partner actor up on stage with them, helping them with lines, with their blocking and being a friend.
"It's changed their perspectives," said Wendy Carroll. "They'll meet them for a cup of coffee, call them to see how they're doing. Real relationships are formed."
Alec Steele has been acting since he was in fourth grade. Now age 28, he's playing the lead in Guys and Dolls.
"It's helped with anxiety a lot, probably one of those 'can't tell when I'm on stage' kind of things," Steele said. "It's helped with [my] personal life in general. Just to kind of be able to forget about it for an hour or two, or however long you're here."
Alec's shadow actor has never acted before, but Alec's grandpa Wyatt Luce has already felt the impact of My Turn Theater.
"This is my way of supporting my grandson, and helping him realize his dream and making him happy," Luce said. "Even if it's a smaller role, they have a role, they're in a play, they're going to perform in public and really get their turn in the spotlight."
"We hear constantly about how it's life changing," Carroll said. "We hear it from parents of our actors, from the audience, from our companion actors, from our production crew."
And it's changed hers.
"I get very choked up about my people," Carroll said while holding back tears. "I love them."
Tickets for My Turn Theater's performances are donation based, and are now on sale.
Guys and Dolls opens at the Bing Crosby Theater on Friday September 9 at 7:30 p.m., with shows on Saturday September 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday September 11 at 2 p.m.
For more information about My Turn Theater, click here. For ticket information, click here.