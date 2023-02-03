SANDPOINT, Idaho. - After surviving a coyote attack on Schweitzer Mountain, Sophia Montalbano’s family and friends have dubbed her the “coyote girl.”
“My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’ and everyone’s been telling me I need to get a coyote tattoo,” Sophia Mantalbano said.
In high spirits, Montalbano has recovered quickly after an unusually aggressive coyote chased her down the slopes on Schweitzer Jan. 4, biting her in both arms and in the back of her leg.
“All of a sudden, the coyote appears behind me,” Montalbano said. “I turned around to hit it with my ski pole, and when I looked back forward, I went straight into a tree well.”
That tree well, made it all the more difficult for Montalbano to escape the coyote’s grasp.
“I managed to grab it scruff and pull it off of my arm, and then it starts biting my other arm,” she said.
Thankfully, after one woman heard Montalbano yelling for help, she came to her aid by hitting the coyote with her ski poles; Montalbano was able to break free. But – the coyote was relentless.
“It kept doubling back and trying to bite us,” Mantalbano said.
Eventually, the coyote gave up and Montalbano was able to get back to her group, before headed to urgent care. After three rounds of rabies shots, the first round in Idaho and the other two back home in Oregon, she was rabies free. Now, all that’s left are healing wounds, and one very unforgettable story to tell.
“I think it’s really cool to have a cool story to tell,” Montalbano said. “I’m definitely the type of person to love to share cool things that happen like this.”