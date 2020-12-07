Mysterious illness sends over 200 people to hospital in India

Doctors in southern India are scratching their heads over an unknown sickness causing over 200 people to show up at emergency rooms.
At least one person has died, 200 others have been hospitalized.
People in Andhra Pradesh started getting sick on Saturday.
Symptoms range from nausea, anxiety to loss of consciousness.
Water samples have not revealed any contamination.
Hospitalized patients tested negative for COVID-19 even though the area is among the worst hit with COVID in India with almost 800,000 cases.
India's opposition minister demanded a full-fledged investigation.
