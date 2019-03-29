Mystery Solved: Garfield phones washing up on French beach for 35 years

For more than 30 years, orange plastic phones bearing the image of the popular comic strip character Garfield have been washing up on rocky beaches in western France.
Now, the mystery of their origin has finally been solved
A French environmental group members said they have been regularly picking up bits and pieces of phones shaped like lasagna-loving cat Garfield for 35 years.
The group that does beach cleanup in the area says the source of the novelty phones is a shipping container lost off a cargo ship in 1983.
The container broke apart and ended up in a mostly-submerged sea cave that is only accessible to people in low tides.