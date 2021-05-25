Today marks one year since George Floyd's death, and 9 minutes and 29 seconds was how long the Governor of Minnesota asked Minnesotans to sit silently in honor of George Floyd. It's been a year since his death. Memorial events, marches, and gatherings are happening across the nation in his remembrance.
In addition, The NAACP held a Virtual Meeting today, calling it a "George Floyd day of Action," to push state senators to pass "The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act Bill". The meeting was in place to get the attention of state senators to get the bill passed on or before the one-year mark of George Floyd's death.
Last Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee, signed a dozen bills into law, put in place to improve policing in Washington. The hope is to reduce the use of deadly force and to ensure thorough and independent investigations when fatal encounters do occur.
Wisdom Cole, The NAACP's Interim National Director for Youth and College Division, says now is the time to demand justice as people come together. He shared highlights recognizing the work being done across the nation and looks to the younger generation to also take action.
Wisdom said, "Even this townhall coming together was such an amazing feed...where we have young people and all people working together hand in hand making sure that we are pushing for a better future for all of us."
For those who want to help push the bill or call their state senator, you can do so by clicking the links below.
Sign the Petition - https://naacp.org/actions/action-alert-uniformed-police-reform
Call your Senator - https://p2a.co/roEYhyy
Lastly, a second virtual meeting will be held tonight @ 5:30 pm PDT for their training entitled "Policing the Police," where the NAACP will discuss how to craft a campaign to investigate and address police issues locally. You can register here.
For those in Spokane, a memorial gathering will be at 7 pm at the Downtown Pavillion.