SPOKANE, Wash. - NAC Architecture of Spokane won a Learning by Design grand prize for its remodel of Glover Middle School.
The national program recognizes excellence in architecture, planning and interior design for all learning environments from PreK to College.
In a booklet detailing the 2022 award recipients, Learning by Design highlighted the ways in which the school design supports the existing Glover culture, reinforces a sense of discovery and inclusion, sparks curiosity and reflects the surrounding community.
"The sense of discovery for students begins immediately upon entry," the awards booklet stated. "The building's aesthetics were inspired by the Bowl and Pitcher geological feature within nearby Riverside State Park. Students move through the school on a central path, like how the Spokane River meanders through the rock formations."
Only five grand prize awards were given out among the 105 submissions.
"We feel this award is truly a testament to the work of the SPS Team to keep the 'rubber band stretched tight' and put student learning and emotional health first," said NAC Associate Principal Kelly Hendrickson.
The Glover Middle School remodel was one of several major projects funded by a voter-approved $495.3 million bond
in 2018.