As of Wednesday afternoon, Nadine Woodward is leading Ben Stuckart, but if history tells us anything, this race is far from over.
On Tuesday, the crowded mayoral race was narrowed down to two, City Council President Ben Stuckart and former television anchor Nadine Woodward. This is Woodward’s first election.
Both are advancing to the General Election in November.
The candidates have very different positions on mayoral issues like homelessness, job creation and community safety.
Although Woodward is in the lead, there is still a long way to go and anything can happen.
Back in 2011, David Condon took on incumbent Mayor Mary Verner. Buring the primary it looked like Verner would cruise to a second term with 60 percent of votes byt three months later it was a different story.
In a stunning comeback, Condon took his first of two terms as mayor.
Eight years later, Woodward and Stuckart are now head to head for Spokane’s top spot and it appears the gloves are already off.
Nadine Woodward said, "I believe that Ben's outrageous and unrealistic policies will not only threaten but change our city and I am not willing to standby. That’s why I retired from a great career to do something about it."
Ben Stuckart said, "she’s based on fear, I'm based on hope for the future. Fear is hard to fight against; I think that's the biggest obstacle. People can make people afraid. I believe together we're stronger."
Both candidates will now head back on the campaign trail. The General Election is November 5.