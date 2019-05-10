Nadine Woodward leads the money race in Spokane's mayoral contest

Watch again

SPOKANE, Wash. - In the race for Spokane's next mayor, former TV news anchor Nadine Woodward is currently in the lead when it comes to fundraising.

According to the first filings from the candidates, Woodward's war chest totals $66,234.05. Some of the largest contributions have come from local businesses including accounting firm Griffiths Dreher & Evans PS CPAs, as well as several individuals in and around Spokane including Walt and Karin Worthy, owners of the Davenport Hotels. You can view the full list of Woodward's contributions HERE.

Coming in at number two is City Council President, Ben Stuckart, with $65,436.16 in contributions so far. Of that number, $3,370 was contributed by Stuckart himself and several donations were made by local unions. You can view the full list of Stuckart's contributions HERE.

Next would be Andrew Rathbun with $39,820.29, but he has since bowed out of the race to run for a spot in Spokane City Council.

This leaves Shawn Poole in third place with $13,115, followed by Jonathan Bingle with $2,745, Kelly Cruz with $2,000, Michael Tedesco with $1,003, Christopher Schroll with $160 and Jason Dixon, Manoochehre Gahvarehchee and John Lemus who are currently reporting $0 in contributions.