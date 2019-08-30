Washington's Public Disclosure Committee has begun investigating Nadine Woodward's mayoral campaign for potential finance violations.
The action stemmed from a complaint filed with the PDC on July 17 alleging Woodward failed to disclose sponsor identification on political advertisements appearing online.
According to documents posted on the PDC site, the advertisements were paid for using a $40,900 contribution from the Washington Association of Realtors. The ads allegedly do not contain required elements for disclosing who paid for them.
According to the PDC, the complaint, which was submitted on Wednesday, July 17, is still in its infancy. Complaints will be assessed over a 90 day period, during which their validity and severity will be investigated. If the complaint is found to be credible, it would then be determined whether it would be settled through administration or if it requires a more serious review.
Woodward has received an endorsement from the Washington Association of Realtors and a cash contribution in the amount of $2,000.
On July 17, Woodward filed an expenditure in the amount of $13,711 for advertisements that would run from July 19 through July 31.
The public has no idea who paid for these ads or who is contributing to the [Political Action Committee] that paid for these ads," the complaint says.
A similar complaint has been made by the same person against the Washington Association of Realtors.