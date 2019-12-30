It's official: Former Spokane TV news anchor Nadine Woodward was sworn in as the Lilac City's 45th mayor on Monday.
"To be Mayor is not doubt a difficult task, but I'm looking to the future with confidence," Woodward said during the ceremony.
About a hundred people gathered at Riverfront Park's Pavillion. Many city officials and leaders were in attendance, including City Council President Breean Beggs, City Council Member Lori Kinnear, and former Spokane Mayor David Condon.
Dec. 30, 2019. 12:20 pm. Nadine Woodward is officially the mayor of Spokane. pic.twitter.com/65USbwKXLa— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) December 30, 2019
Read Woodward's full speech below:
"First and foremost - thank you, Spokane! It is an absolute honor to be sworn in as your 45th Mayor, and I look forward to serving the City and our citizens over the next four years. To be Mayor is no doubt a difficult task, but I'm looking to the future with confidence. Today, as we stand here under our newly-renovated iconic Pavillion, I see great potential for Spokane. We are on our way to finishing the redevelopment of Riverfront Park, we are continuing to build opportunities for recreation throughout the City, and our small business community is on the rise. I believe that if we work together, we will continue to build upon our economic prosperity, make our neighborhoods and downtown core safer and comfortable for everyone, and develop and implement real solution for the issues we face every day. And there are serious challenges that must be addressed. My Administration will focus on providing our most vulnerable a path to self-sufficiency - a hand up, not a hand out. We must help meet the immediate needs of our homeless population, but even more, to guide them to the long term, transformational support that empowers them to change their lives. We will also bring the downtown precinct back into the core to increase the safety for all of our residents, business owners, and those who work downtown and visit our city. We need to give our law enforcement the right tools to do their job effectively, and it starts with more officers on patrol. And finally, my Administration will champion policies that make it easier to start and grow businesses. Spokane needs great-paying jobs and upward opportunities that make it easier to start and grow businesses. But my administration will not accomplish these goals in isolation. I look forward to building a positive working relationship with the City Council to address our City's challenges and to celebrate our shared victories moving forward. We are all connected as citizens of Spokane - while our backgrounds are varied, we live in this beautiful city together. Whether you reside in District 1, 2, or 3; whether you work, live, or recreate in the City, my Administration is going to be focused on bringing us together. And when we work together, we will continue to make our City stronger. I thank God for his incredible blessings to bring me here today, and I am grateful to my family for their unwavering support. And thank you, Spokane, for your confidence in my leadership. Let's get to work!" - Nadine Woodward
