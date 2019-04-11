Naked Florida women spotted at rest stop tell Troopers they were 'air drying', then lead police on pursuit

Three teenage women spotted naked at a Florida rest stop led Troopers on a pursuit and even tried attacking one with a baseball bat.
It all started when a custodian spotted the women and called 911.
"They're on the northbound side of the building. All 3 of them standing in the nude putting on suntan lotion," the custodian told 911.
When confronted by a Trooper, the women said they had just showered at the rest stop and were "air drying."
Then they jumped into a car and sped off.
The Trooper followed then briefly but ended up terminating the pursuit.
A short time later, a retired cop spotted the women and followed them while keeping in touch with dispatch.
"Yeah. I'm keeping about 50 yards behind them. They know I'm following them though," the retired cop told dispatch.
Troopers eventually located the women at a rest stop. Authorities say the driver tried to run over a Trooper and another girl came at them with a baseball bat.
The women sped off again, but were eventually stopped when Dade City police used stop sticks to blow out the tires. A Trooper than rammed their car, bringing the pursuit to an end.
However, Troopers say they were forced to use a Taser on the women because they locked arms inside the car and wouldn't come out.
The women were eventually arrested. The driver was charged with DUI. Additional charges may be coming.