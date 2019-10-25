SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A naked man found in the backyard of a Spokane Valley home attempted to flee from deputies after wrapping himself in a dog bed.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, they found the naked man in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of S. Barker on Monday, October 21. The man stole the dog bed before running away.
A short time later, another caller reported someone tried to enter the back door of his home in the 100 block of S. Barker earlier. The victims said they later learned the man ran into their woodshed, where they found a taped up "Huggies" diapers box and a set of high-visibility clothing.
They believed the man must have been naked when he ran from the home. They also found a suspicious vehicle parked just north of the home.
Deputies found 34-year-old Tyson Tatsey hiding in an outbuilding in the backyard of another home in the 18800 block of E. 8th Ave. He was completely naked and had the stolen dog bed draped over his head in an attempt to hide.
Deputies later learned the suspicious vehicle was also stolen from the 2600 block of N. Pines.
Tatsey later told deputies he'd "smoked some weed and tripped out." He also eventually admitted he stole the car after finding the keys were left inside.
Tatsey was booked into the Spokane County Jail for theft of a motor vehicle. He was issued a criminal citation for Trespassing 2nd Degree. Additional charges were added the next day of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, 3 counts of Theft 2nd Degree, and Indecent Exposure stemming from an incident in North Spokane County in August of this year. He is still in custody, with a total bond amount set at $17,500.
Additionally, Spokane Valley deputies recovered two additional stolen vehicles and arrested four other suspects during two separate incidents.
On Monday, 24-year-old Travis Adams was arrested after being found in the possession of "shaved keys," commonly used by vehicle thieves to defeat worn ignition locks.
On Wednesday, October 23, 39-year-old Anthony Olson, 31-year-old Erika Kienas and 51-year-old James Jackson were also arrested after Olson was found pushing a stolen vehicle.
Kienas and Jackson were later found inside an abandoned home. All three were found to have active warrants for their arrests.
