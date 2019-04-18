Naked toddler in Florida IHOP parking lot leads authorities to passed out adults

PANAMA CITY, Florida - Florida authorities are praising the actions of a group of IHOP employees who noticed a toddler with no clothes wandering around the parking lot.
In a Facebook post, the City of Panama government said that as IHOP employees were arriving on the morning of April 12, they noticed the toddler wandering the parking lot without clothes.
They wrapped the child in an apron and noticed a van in the parking lot with two adults passed out inside and were unable to wake them up.
The adults were identified as 24-year-old Jordyn Freeman and 27-year-old Randy McMillin. Both were under the influence of drugs and officers could see the drugs inside the van.
Officers also found 9-month-old twins in the van, one covered with blankets and pillows.
All three children appeared to be in good health but needed clean clothes and diapers. Officers changed their clothes while the IHOP employees gave the kids pancakes.
The Department of Children and Families arrived and took custody of the children. Freeman, the children's mother, and her fiance McMillin, were taken to jail and charged with child neglect and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.