SPOKANE, Wash. - When you hear the name "Hangman Valley" you might think of a peaceful, serene setting that epitomizes the natural beauty of the place we live. When indigenous people hear it though, it conjures up something entirely different.
"It is an important part of our history," Spokane Tribe member and Executive Director of Spokane Language House Barry Moses said. "We still have stories and songs connected to the hanging and Hangman Creek."
The area and name are an important, yet dark part of history for the indigenous people of the land as the name is derived from the hanging of Native Americans by Col. George Wright and his advancing army through what is now eastern Washington in 1858.
"This so-called 'Inland Empire' was built on the blood Qualchan and built on the men who were hanged on the creek and that's an important piece to remember," Moses said.
The area is known both as Hangman Creek and Latah Creek, depending on who you ask. Google Maps and the USGS still both list the creek as "Hangman".
Moses believes the valley and creek should remain known as Hangman as a reminder of the atrocities that took place, which is a view many tribe members share based on past attempts to change the name.
"It's not actively taught and it's not widely known. So a name change in this instance would be kind of like what people say. It would be erasing history," Moses said.
The name of the Hangman Valley Golf Course on the other hand, which is currently under review by the County, might be due for a name change, according to Moses.
"Leisurely, well-to-do people out on the green, in their soft pastel color clothes and riding around in their golf carts sipping drinks and the images of these Indians hanging in the background is just appalling to me."
The name of the Hangman Valley Golf Course isn't the only potential change on the horizon. Fort George Wright Drive, named after the man responsible for the slaughter of the Native Americans, their horses and the burning of the crops.
"The number of Natives he slaughtered to take that land, it's not ok," Spokane City Council Member Betsy Wilkerson, who is helping to lead the charge on the proposed name changes said on Friday. "It wasn't ok then and it should not be acknowledged and accepted today."
Director of Spokane County Parks, Recreation and Golf Doug Chase said they are looking at the idea of changing the name of Hangman Valley Golf Course with the first step being to reach out to local tribes.
"We're being very open minded and ultimately don't know what type of recommendation will result," Chase said. "It's important be able to reach and understand the most current feelings and climate in the community."
For Moses, the leisure of golf and repentance don't go together and he says it's time for Hangman Valley Golf Course to undergo a name change.
"We would not name a golf course Auschwitz," Moses said. "Auschwitz is a stain on the land, but it's a stain that the German people have chosen to keep. There are no monuments to Hitler in Germany, but there are monuments to the atrocity."
The name change is in the very early stages and a decision should be expected any time soon. The council members and County both say they plan to include the input from local tribes on the proposal for the changes, including any suggestions on new names.
