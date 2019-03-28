SPOKANE, Wash. - The names of three men involved in a high-speed chase that ended in sparks west of Davenport have been released.
According to Washington State Patrol, 26-year-old Jaime Balderas was driving the Ford F150 pickup that was seen fleeing from law enforcement Wednesday night.
Ivan Valdez, 26, and Michael Figueroa, 44, were passengers in the pickup during the chase.
During the pursuit, which began on I-90, a fully-marked WSP vehicle driven by 48-year-old Joe Leibrecht, attempted to stop the pickup. Balderas later struck Leibrecht's vehicle after the chase progressed to Reardan on Highway 2.
The chase continued until a successful PIT maneuver was performed west of Davenport, bringing the pickup to a stop. Balderas and Figueroa both received injuries and were taken to Lincoln Hospital in Davenport.