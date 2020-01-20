Idaho authorities are warning the public about a potentially dangerous drug that has surfaced in the Nampa/Boise area.
According to Nampa Police, they have responded to three overdose calls in a 48-hour period.
The drug is described as a small blue pill and may be distributed under the name OxyContin. Police believe the drug is illegal.
Police said the drug is very strong and potentially fatal. They are urging people to avoid the substance.
Nampa Police are conducting an investigation about the substance.
