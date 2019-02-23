Nampa Police report Shasta Groene and two sons have been found safe

Update:
Nampa Police say that Shasta Groene and her two sons have been found safe.
Police thanked all who shared the information.
No other details were released by police.
Previous Coverage:
Police in Nampa are trying to locate Shasta Groene and her two young sons.
According to the Nampa Police Department, 22-year-old Groene and her 2-year-old son, Lorenzo Alcaraz and 1-year-old son, Omari Rodriguez were last seen Friday at the Walmart on 12th Ave S between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m..
Detective Weeks with the Nampa Police Department confirmed that Groene and the children have not yet been found.
Weeks said that when Groene and the boys did not return home Saturday, other people in the home were concerned and called police to report her missing.
Police have been receiving messages regarding where Groene and the boys might be, including the possibility that she might be in Coeur d'Alene. Weeks said police reached out to some of those sources but they had that information last week and it wasn't current.
Groene is described as 5'5," 150 lbs, red hair, tattoo "fear God" above left eye, "midnight" above right eye, small cross below right eye, raiders mascot on left side of neck, stud piercing below left eye.
Alcaraz and Rodriguez both have brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know where they are, police are asking you to call Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257 option 2 or message the Nampa Police Department's Facebook page. Reference case # N19-10331.